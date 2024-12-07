BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.28 Million Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,771 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in TELUS were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,711,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,720 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in TELUS by 6.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,193,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $578,253,000 after buying an additional 2,365,753 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,404,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $338,953,000 after buying an additional 387,686 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of TELUS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,882,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $283,854,000 after buying an additional 211,815 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,472,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $188,835,000 after acquiring an additional 636,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.297 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 253.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TU. StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

