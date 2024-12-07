BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $2.38 Million Position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,967 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.07% of COPT Defense Properties worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 711.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CDP opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.98. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other COPT Defense Properties news, COO Britt A. Snider bought 1,000 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,820. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

