BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,019 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on IBKR. UBS Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $186.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.93 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.10.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

