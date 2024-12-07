BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 47,063 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 734.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,063 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Enbridge by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of ENB opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.05. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 121.76%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

