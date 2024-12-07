BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 7,783 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Ambarella were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 185.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ambarella by 4.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,353,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,332,000 after buying an additional 61,387 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 592.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ambarella Price Performance
Shares of AMBA opened at $71.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $81.32.
Insider Activity at Ambarella
In other Ambarella news, CFO John Alexander Young sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $114,522.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,942.66. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,490 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $79,774.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,077.24. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,356 shares of company stock worth $859,210. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
