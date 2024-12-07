BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 7,783 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Ambarella were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 185.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ambarella by 4.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,353,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,332,000 after buying an additional 61,387 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 592.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of AMBA opened at $71.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $81.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMBA

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, CFO John Alexander Young sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $114,522.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,942.66. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,490 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $79,774.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,077.24. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,356 shares of company stock worth $859,210. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.