BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 8,656 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Masimo were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 47.1% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Masimo by 16.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 5.2% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Up 0.2 %

Masimo stock opened at $169.79 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.27. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 117.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Masimo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

