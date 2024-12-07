BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Enstar Group were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 248.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 85.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $325.77 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $262.54 and a one year high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.41.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%.

About Enstar Group

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.