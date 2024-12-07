BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 2,268,189 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 99.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268,189 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.07% of LCI Industries worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 1,289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

LCI Industries stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.59 and its 200 day moving average is $112.76. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $131.36.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.85 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 89.49%.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,016,270. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

