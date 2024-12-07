BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 3,934 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.15% of Ingles Markets worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after acquiring an additional 31,027 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 10.3% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 33.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.82. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.86%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

See Also

