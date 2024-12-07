BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,857 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at $3,429,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 126,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 31.6% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOKF. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.83, for a total transaction of $235,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,061.47. The trade was a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $118.38 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $76.76 and a 12 month high of $121.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.43 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 13.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

About BOK Financial

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.