Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 2.1 %

BAH opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.43. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.03%.

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,840. The trade was a 14.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. The trade was a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $206.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

