Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BXP. UBS Group raised their price target on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Boston Properties stock opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average of $72.85. Boston Properties has a one year low of $56.46 and a one year high of $90.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $859.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.91 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 169.70%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 5,025.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 9.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

