BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Raised to $42.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

BOX opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. BOX has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.91.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $329,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,009,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,061,382.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $422,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,474,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,951,032.68. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,135 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in BOX by 964.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 77,090 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 57.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 80.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of BOX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

