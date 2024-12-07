Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.46.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $109.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $114.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.50.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 105.1% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,711 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,489,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,979,000 after buying an additional 687,783 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 258.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 646,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after buying an additional 465,988 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 733,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after buying an additional 406,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 472,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,287,000 after acquiring an additional 376,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

