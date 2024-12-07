Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.47.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $175.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $130.75 and a one year high of $214.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. The trade was a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,259,000 after buying an additional 3,186,876 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,132,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,867,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,373,000 after acquiring an additional 911,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

