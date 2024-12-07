Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,738 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Cactus were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the second quarter worth $122,623,000. Makaira Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 399.6% in the second quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 499,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 399,581 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 3,604.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,221,000 after purchasing an additional 317,704 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the second quarter valued at $14,553,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 179.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE WHD opened at $63.96 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.53.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $293.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

In related news, COO Steven Bender sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $6,535,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,003.45. This trade represents a 63.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce M. Rothstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,183.94. This trade represents a 29.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $8,916,325. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cactus

Cactus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.