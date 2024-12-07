Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cadre were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Cadre by 21.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 940,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,701,000 after purchasing an additional 167,214 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadre by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,964 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $255,564.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,899,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,846,836.23. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 471,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,934,330.02. This represents a 2.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,310 shares of company stock worth $5,039,691 in the last 90 days. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Cadre from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Cadre Price Performance

Cadre stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.27 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.17%.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

