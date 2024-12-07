Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Camtek were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Camtek by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1.5% in the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 78.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Camtek by 1.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

Shares of CAMT opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Camtek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $140.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.85.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Camtek had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

