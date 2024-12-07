CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 153.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 352.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 81.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In related news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 8,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $101,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,798,040 shares in the company, valued at $55,177,460. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 9,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $125,635.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 443,153 shares of company stock worth $5,390,863. Insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 637.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $12.88.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.41 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Further Reading

