Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $18.77 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 690784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CNTA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.52 and a quick ratio of 21.52.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $39,709.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,661,726.52. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,535. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,763,698 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

