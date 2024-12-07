Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 32.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,085,000 after acquiring an additional 51,454 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $669.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

