Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 60.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,910 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 47.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $774.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $108.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAFC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HAFC

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.