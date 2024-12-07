Cerity Partners LLC Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,970 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 62.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, General Counsel Eric Lentell sold 114,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $773,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,072. The trade was a 43.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,069,958 shares of company stock worth $5,461,608 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

