Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 10,349 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 136.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at $386,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Genpact by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,240,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,941,000 after purchasing an additional 153,140 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,545.60. This represents a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $47.98.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

