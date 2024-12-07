Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 208,862 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,194,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $20,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 64.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,590,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after purchasing an additional 620,792 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 74.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,251,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 534,825 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth about $18,074,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CleanSpark by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 215,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 653,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,767 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $205,331.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,342. The trade was a 13.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 26,272 shares of company stock valued at $254,836 in the last ninety days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 4.16. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

CLSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price target on CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

