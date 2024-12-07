Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,479,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $17,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 13.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 486,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 56,499 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Herbalife by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 550,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 130,818 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Herbalife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 22,138 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Herbalife Price Performance

Shares of HLF stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $802.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.38. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 10,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,200. This trade represents a 9.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,275. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

