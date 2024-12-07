Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Chewy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.15.

Shares of CHWY opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06. Chewy has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. Chewy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $789,999,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $269,634.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 585,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,612,148.14. This represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,128,804 shares of company stock valued at $827,019,626 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 183.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 278,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 5.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

