Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chewy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Chewy Price Performance

Chewy stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06. Chewy has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $39.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $269,634.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 585,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,612,148.14. This trade represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,128,804 shares of company stock valued at $827,019,626 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 278,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Chewy by 5.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

