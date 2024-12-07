Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for BOX (NYSE:BOX) Stock Price

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE:BOX opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91. BOX has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $35.74.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $86,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,720.75. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $444,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,998,222.89. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $1,711,135 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,960,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,487,000 after purchasing an additional 620,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BOX by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,623,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,042,000 after buying an additional 69,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BOX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,405,000 after acquiring an additional 125,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,564,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,809,000 after acquiring an additional 229,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

