Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,222 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 56.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 21.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 26.1% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 8,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 371.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 50,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Community Bank System from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Community Bank System Price Performance

CBU stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.65. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $73.39.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.05). Community Bank System had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $188.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Community Bank System news, Director John F. Whipple sold 3,937 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $287,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,661.30. The trade was a 40.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

