Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Confluent by 2,184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Confluent by 109.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In related news, CAO Kong Phan sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $59,170.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 190,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,896.40. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 164,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $4,306,587.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,926,658.56. This trade represents a 52.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,069,108 shares of company stock valued at $116,165,158 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Stock Up 1.1 %

Confluent stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $35.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.98 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Confluent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Confluent from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Confluent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.23.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

