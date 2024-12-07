Cormark Reduces Earnings Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will earn $6.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.06. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.73.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

TSE BNS opened at C$78.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$97.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$74.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$68.39. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$59.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.14.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 74.26%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

