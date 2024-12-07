Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRL

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.59. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $83.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,752,000 after acquiring an additional 111,892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,636,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 160,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 78,816 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,498,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.