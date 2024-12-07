CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 983,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,498,000 after purchasing an additional 156,222 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,665,000 after buying an additional 173,944 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in CSG Systems International by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSGS. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CSG Systems International from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CSG Systems International from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

CSGS stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $57.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $295.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. CSG Systems International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

