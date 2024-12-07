CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Stake Lessened by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CTS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 12,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $710,067.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,225,308. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CTS Price Performance

Shares of CTS opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.60. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $59.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter. CTS had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CTS. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CTS

About CTS

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.