Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stake Trimmed by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Enova International worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Enova International by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Enova International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Enova International news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 17,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $1,531,499.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at $10,192,229.60. This represents a 13.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $2,610,515.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,355 shares in the company, valued at $11,670,683.15. This trade represents a 18.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,843 shares of company stock worth $8,552,679. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENVA shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

ENVA opened at $105.71 on Friday. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.47 and a twelve month high of $108.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 15.82.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. Enova International had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $689.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Enova International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

