Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 666,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $19,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,628,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,072,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,561,000 after buying an additional 200,625 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 181,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 22,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $32.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.65%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

