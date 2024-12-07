Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Sells 584 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.5% of Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,894,000 after purchasing an additional 43,759 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 35.6% during the first quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 571,735 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $103,130,000 after buying an additional 150,128 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 56.5% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 95,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,169,000 after buying an additional 34,344 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 102,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.9 %

AMZN stock opened at $227.03 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.64 and a fifty-two week high of $227.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.