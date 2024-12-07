Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Position Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $113.90 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $95.97 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

