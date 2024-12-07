Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Ferguson by 144.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter worth approximately $2,834,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ferguson

In other news, CMO Victoria Morrissey sold 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $295,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,246. This trade represents a 22.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.96, for a total value of $527,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $224,271.36. This represents a 70.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,313 shares of company stock worth $2,477,901 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $216.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $175.42 and a 12-month high of $225.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.37 and a 200 day moving average of $202.72.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FERG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.38.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

