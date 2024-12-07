Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,970 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $65,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 72.4% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000.

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

