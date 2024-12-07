Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Barclays

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FIVE. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Melius Research began coverage on Five Below in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.15.

Five Below Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $112.73 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,649,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 556.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,991,000 after acquiring an additional 769,980 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $64,981,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $38,829,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Five Below by 1,042.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after purchasing an additional 356,776 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

