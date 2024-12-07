Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.15.

FIVE stock opened at $112.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $216.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Five Below by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after buying an additional 48,524 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter worth $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 52.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

