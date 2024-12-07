Fmr LLC Acquires 2,654 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.88% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $56,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,783,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $528,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nicolet Bankshares

In related news, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $1,435,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,779.90. This represents a 33.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $252,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,148.15. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,898 shares of company stock worth $8,766,515. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 0.0 %

NIC opened at $111.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.25. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.13. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

