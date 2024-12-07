Fmr LLC Acquires 381,024 Shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,092,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,024 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.45% of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF worth $55,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVA. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 749,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,861,000 after acquiring an additional 183,041 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity International Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FIVA opened at $25.42 on Friday. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73.

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (FIVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity International Value Factor index. The fund tracks a multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap value stocks from developed markets, ex-US. FIVA was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity International Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.