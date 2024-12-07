Fmr LLC Acquires 5,478,706 Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,773,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,478,706 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 6.68% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $64,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2,659.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,293 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $7.60 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.98. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $7.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

