Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,238,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,169 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $55,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QGEN. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 17.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,271,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,606,000 after buying an additional 778,005 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,807,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,441,000 after acquiring an additional 379,679 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,248,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,292,000 after acquiring an additional 353,280 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,329,000 after purchasing an additional 991,325 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,320,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,726,000 after purchasing an additional 324,417 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on QGEN shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC lowered Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $43.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 111.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.35.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

