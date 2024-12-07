Fmr LLC Buys 107,771 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,517,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,771 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.92% of NMI worth $62,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 2.1% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,451,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,457,000 after purchasing an additional 51,194 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,942,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,009,000 after buying an additional 534,818 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,617,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,063,000 after buying an additional 251,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,829,000 after acquiring an additional 22,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NMI by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 263,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMIH stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.68.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

