Fmr LLC Buys 41,007 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,007 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.76% of PJT Partners worth $55,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 594,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,252,000 after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the third quarter worth $689,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT stock opened at $164.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.28 and its 200-day moving average is $128.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.65. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.51 and a 1 year high of $168.92.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In other news, Director James Costos sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $242,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,797.60. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Whitney sold 1,725 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $275,568.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,725. The trade was a 15.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $762,980. 11.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PJT. UBS Group raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

