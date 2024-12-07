Fmr LLC Buys 9,033 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.58% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $64,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $118.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $99.75 and a 12-month high of $121.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.74.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

